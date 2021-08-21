Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.05). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,646. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

