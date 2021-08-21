Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.39 Million

Analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $16.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.43 million and the lowest is $16.35 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $106.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.97 million to $106.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CFMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,816. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.77.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.
