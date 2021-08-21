Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.39 Million

Analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $16.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.43 million and the lowest is $16.35 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $106.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.97 million to $106.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,816. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.