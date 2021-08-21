Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a market perform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.63.

CMG stock opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$320.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.53.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

