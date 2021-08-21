Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $19,613,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 22,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.