Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.06. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMP. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

