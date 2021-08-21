Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report sales of $22.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.56 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $101.27 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CHCT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,501. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 92,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

