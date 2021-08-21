Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of COLB opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

