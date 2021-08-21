Columbia Asset Management Takes $605,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $663.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $674.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,434 shares of company stock worth $221,832,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

