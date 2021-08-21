Columbia Asset Management Sells 14,121 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

