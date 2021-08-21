Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,030 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after buying an additional 478,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $112.69 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,254.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.