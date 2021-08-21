Columbia Asset Management Makes New $663,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

