Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 134,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $211.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

