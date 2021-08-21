Columbia Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

