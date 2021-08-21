ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 61.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $127.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008381 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,098,522,397 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.