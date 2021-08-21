Colliers Securities Weighs in on Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

WLMS stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a PE ratio of 136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 395,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

