Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund accounts for 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $369,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.58. 11,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.