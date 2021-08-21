CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,049. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,766,000 after buying an additional 188,444 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $18,465,000. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

