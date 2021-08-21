CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.