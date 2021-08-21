Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $6,181,430.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36.

Shares of NET opened at $119.96 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.95. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

