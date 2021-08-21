Cloudbric (CLBK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $164,875.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market cap of $5.32 million and $164,875.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00834576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048627 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.