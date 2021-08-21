Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3,554.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $30,165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $24,244,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,408,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,240,582. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

