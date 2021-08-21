ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on August 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CEM stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

