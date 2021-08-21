Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

NYSE F opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

