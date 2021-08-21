Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $87.57 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

