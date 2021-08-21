Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

