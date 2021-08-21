Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,057 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,050,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,970,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

