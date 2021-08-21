Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

