Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,623,739 shares of company stock worth $26,901,013. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 84.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 171.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.