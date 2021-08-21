Clarus Securities Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

