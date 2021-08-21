Clarus Securities Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.89 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.