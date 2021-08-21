Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 36,515 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

