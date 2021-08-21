Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 21,968 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

ST stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

