Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 21,968 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.