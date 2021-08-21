Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 8,352 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 156.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 761,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,900,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 35,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

