Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 611 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $72.85. 1,948,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.