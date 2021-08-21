Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 3,354,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

