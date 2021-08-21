Citizens & Northern Corp Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.32. 5,485,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

