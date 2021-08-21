Citigroup Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.37.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $210.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.26. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

