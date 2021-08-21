Citigroup Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $190.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 143,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,353,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,979,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

