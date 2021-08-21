Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 214.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,976.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

GBR stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

New Concept Energy Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

