Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,334,738 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334,738 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVSVU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SVSVU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVSVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.