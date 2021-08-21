Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38. Yunji Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

