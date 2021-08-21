Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 14,509 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,262,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth $731,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 290.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGF opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

