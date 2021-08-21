Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NTZ opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter.

Natuzzi Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.