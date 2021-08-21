Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $5.35 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,399 shares of company stock worth $65,630. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

