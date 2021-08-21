Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

