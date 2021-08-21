Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 148,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

