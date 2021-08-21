Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 723,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. 21,876,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

