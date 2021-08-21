Cipher (CPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $139,765.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $131,475.48 and approximately $139,765.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

