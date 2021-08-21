Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63.28 ($0.83). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 62.66 ($0.82), with a volume of 3,919,489 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINE shares. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.83. The stock has a market cap of £860.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

